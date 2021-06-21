Storms this afternoon could contain strong winds and downpours

A cold front will move across Central Pennsylvania today. Ahead of the front the air is warm and humid which is the ingredients needed for stronger storms. The National Weather Service has put our counties in Central PA under a Slight Risk for severe weather. That is a 2 out of 5.

The biggest threats with these storms today is the potential for damaging winds upwards of 60 MPH and downpours. There is a low risk for some hail or a tornado. Stay up to date with the forecast through the day and download the WTAJ Weather App for the latest information.

Tonight the storms will turn into a steady rainfall into Tuesday morning. Across our counties we could see anywhere from about .25″ of rainfall to .50″ of rain through midday Tuesday.