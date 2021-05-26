Storms containing damaging winds and hail could impact Central PA this afternoon

A cold front will be crossing Central PA today. This will fire up some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some storms could contain damaging winds above 60 mph and even some hail.

Ahead of the cold front, this morning we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Sunshine this morning will be fuel for these thunderstorms in the afternoon. We will also have a southwesterly breeze which will usher in moisture. The combination of the heat and humidity will help strengthen the storms that fire up during the afternoon hours.

It does look like this morning will be quiet, with the storms starting to pop up just ahead of the cold front after around 1:00 PM this afternoon. Not everyone will experience a storm, but you will want to stay weather aware since the ingredients in the atmosphere are there to create severe storms across Pennsylvania.

Most of the storm activity will begin to taper off after sunset.