STORM REPORTS: Update on severe thunderstorms and damage

A few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued already this afternoon and some hail has been reported.

Within a cell that moved through Jefferson County, the storm put down hail in some locations. Lanes Mills in Jefferson County there was penny sized hail reported. It was .75″ in diameter

In McMinns Summit there were two reports of hail. Quarter size hail an inch diameter and nickel size hail .88″ in diameter was reported. These reports came in around 1:20 PM this afternoon.



Tree split onto power lines, Garner Street in State College



Tree down, 500 block Locust Lane