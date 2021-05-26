STORM REPORTS: Update on severe thunderstorms and damage

A few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued already this afternoon and some hail has been reported.
Within a cell that moved through Jefferson County, the storm put down hail in some locations. Lanes Mills in Jefferson County there was penny sized hail reported. It was .75″ in diameter
In McMinns Summit there were two reports of hail. Quarter size hail an inch diameter and nickel size hail .88″ in diameter was reported. These reports came in around 1:20 PM this afternoon.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.