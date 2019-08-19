Storm Reports from 08.18.19

On Sunday August 18th many strong to severe storms rolled across Central Pennsylvania. Many areas reported power outages from the storms. One of the hardest hit counties for power outages was Blair County where electric was not back on for over six hours in some locations. Elk, Jefferson, Cameron, Centre, and Clearfield counties also had reports of wind and even hail.

Here is a look at some of the storm reports:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

5:50 PM a tree was reported down in Treasure Lake .

5:52 multiple trees and wires were down blocking cars on the road in Treasure Lake.

5:52 a tree reported on a house in Treasure Lake.

6:20 PM in Plymtonville a tree was on a house on McBride Street.

6:22 PM multiple trees down in Clearfield.

ELK COUNTY

12:59 PM Multiple tress down on PA 66 south near James City.

1:36 PM tress and wires down on Rocky Road in Ridgway.

6:35 PM A tree was down blocking a road in Saint Marys.

6:35 PM Multiple trees down near Saint Marys.

6:40 PM Trees and wires down on Johnsonburg road.

CENTRE COUNTY

4:00 PM Multiple tress down in Port Matilda.

4:13 PM Trees and wires down in Stormstown.

4:40 PM Multiple trees down on Blue Course Drive in Pine Hall.

4:40 PM Tree fell onto a house in State College.

4:46 Pea size hail and trees down in Toftrees.

4:50 Tree down on West Beaver Avenue.

5:10 PM Tree fell on Westerly Parkway.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY

5:15 PM Multiple trees down on McAlevys Fort Road.

CAMERON COUNTY

1:20 PM hail reported in Emporium

2:08 PM multiple tress down on PA 120 near Driftwood.

2:17 PM trees down near Sinnemahoning.

BLAIR COUNTY

4:00 PM Power outages reported in Altoona and Hollidaysburg.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

6:07 PM Hail and trees down in Sigel.