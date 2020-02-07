Storm damages mobile homes, kills 1 in Alabama

A powerful winter storm raked the Deep South on Thursday with high winds, rain and floods that killed two people and injured several more across a dozen states.

One person was killed and another was injured as high winds destroyed two mobile homes near the town of Demopolis, Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center reported.

The victim, Anita Rembert, was in one of the homes with her husband, her child and two grandchildren, said Kevin McKinney, emergency management director for Marengo County.

The man was injured but the children were OK, he said.

The winds left roadsides in that area strewn with pieces of plywood and insulation, broken trees and twisted metal.

The National Weather Service was checking the site for signs of a tornado.