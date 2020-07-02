Storm damage to homes from strong winds

At least 10 people died in Brazil after heavy winds and rain destroyed houses and hit trees in the south of the country on Tuesday night.

Authorities from Santa Catarina state confirmed that nine people died during the storm that affected several cities, including Florianopolis, where witnesses saw a roof literally flying.

Marcelo Benez was with his wife when he began filming and realized the wind that reached 62 miles per hour was ripping off the roof from a building.

More storms are expected in the south and southeast of the country on Wednesday.

The storm was felt in several cities of Sao Paulo including the coast, with winds up to 60 miles per hour sinking boats and destroying cars.