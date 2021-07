CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Johnsonburg woman who killed a man and injured three others, including a small child, in a 2020 wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 was sentenced Monday to 5-15 years in prison.

Clearfield District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced that Shara Franco agreed to plead guilty in April, during her trial. The plea included a felony count of homicide by vehicle while DUI and two felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle in the March 7, 2020 crash that claimed the life of 43-year-old Ryan Muirhead of DuBois.