Static Electricity: Why we get shocked more during the winter

I am sure all of us at some point have been shocked while trying to open a door or by turning on a light switch. Have you noticed it happens more during the winter months than it does during the summer months. Here is the reason why.

During the winter, the air temperature is lower and it is cold. Cold air holds less moisture than warm air. Because there is less water in the air during the winter, the humidity is lower. The lower the humidity the easier it is for your body to store an electrical charge.

The humidity is higher during the summer because warm air can hold more water. It is the water vapor in the air that conducts the electrical charge away from you. This leads to less of an electrical charge in your body.

The more things your body rubs against like carpets, couches, and clothes the more electrons you lose. By losing electrons you become positively charged. Now that you are positively charged, once you touched something that is negatively charged an electric shock forms. The greater the difference between the positive and the negative charge the greater the shock will be.

To prevent yourself from getting shocked, you must add more water in the air. You can do this by using a humidifier. A humidifier will add water into the air and thus will help you from getting shocked. If you do not have a humidifier you can add bowls of water around your house or you can use a spray bottle. The spray bottle would be more work but it will add fine water droplets into the air.