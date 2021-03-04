Cooling trend starts in Central PA

(WTAJ) — A big change in our weather pattern moved in today. Colder air arrived in Central PA and it is here to stay for the next few days. Here is the reason why.

A high-pressure system will take over the northeast and it will keep the temperatures down the next few days. The wind around high pressure spins clockwise. This means the wind is coming from a very cold air mass over northern Canada.

The high pressure will stall over the region for the next few days. This will keep the cold air in place through the weekend.

After the weekend the high-pressure will get pushed south of Pennsylvania. This is when the winds will shift to the west-southwest. This is when much warmer air return to the state.