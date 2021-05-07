Starlink Satellites were visible Thursday night in Central PA

On Tuesday, SpaceX launched 60 Starlink Satellites into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. These satellites will provide internet access across the globe.

Now that these satellites are in orbit, they are visible in the night sky. Many of you saw this Thursday night just before 10:00 PM. A big thank you to Laura and Olivia who shared their photos with us. The next time they will be in our area will be May 9th around 8-9 PM.

Olivia – Alexandria

Laura – Prince Gallitzin

You can re-watch the launch of these satellites at spacex.com/launches.

If you see something neat in the night sky make sure to share them with us in an email or Facebook message!