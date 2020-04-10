Springtime snow April 10, 2020

Some may be dreaming of springtime blooms but Central Pennsylvania woke up to something less colorful and more cold today. Snow! Pennsylvania is no stranger to seeing a mix of seasons in a short amount of time. This week was no exception as strong cold front swept through.

Temperatures reached into the 60’s earlier this week then conditions became more turbulent Thursday as the transition from springtime weather changed to more wintry conditions. Strong to severe thunderstorms passed through bringing hail to some spots.

Gusty winds also blew into the region along with cooler air and snow. While some spots only saw a few flurries or a light dusting early this morning, others received an inch or two of the white stuff.

Any lingering snow will taper off this afternoon and conditions will clear up some tonight and into the weekend. Temperatures will warm up into the 60s once again. However, rain showers will also return to the area.

