Spring is a great season to spot rainbows: here is how they form

On Sunday we saw some rainbows across Central PA! Thanks to everyone who shared their photos with us!

Rainbows are formed when light enters a water droplet. Once the light is inside the droplet, it reflects or bends inside the droplet. This separates the light into different wavelengths or colors as it exits the droplet creating a rainbow.

When you are looking to spot a rainbow, you must be between the rain and sun. The will form on the opposite side of the sky as the sun. Most rainbows will form a few hours from sunrise or sunset.

Amy

Linda – Altoona

Happy rainbow spotting season! If you see one make sure to share the photo with us!

