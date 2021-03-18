Spring Arrives Saturday

Saturday marks the vernal equinox, or the first day of astronomical spring. This will happen at 5:37 AM on Saturday.

Astronomical spring is measured by the vernal equinox. The vernal equinox happens when the center of the sun is directly above the equator. However, Meteorological spring started on March 1st. Meteorological seasons are based on the climate and average temperatures.

Speaking of average temperatures in spring, they will be going up. In March, our average high temperatures are in the 40s, but by May the average high temperatures here in Central PA reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Please remember that spring is a transition between the winter and summer seasons. This means we usually do see some snowfall during the spring season, so keep that in mind.