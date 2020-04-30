SpaceX’s Starlink providing worldwide internet

A few nights ago some of us saw a straight line of lights in the night sky. Those lights in the sky were dozens of small satellites known as Starlink launched by SpaceX to provide worldwide internet.

According to their website, Starlink.com, they are “leveraging its experience in building rockets and spacecraft to deploy the world’s most advanced broadband internet system.” Dozens of their satellites will provide Northern America and Canada with reliable internet in the coming year, but plans to expand near-global coverage by 2021.

Starlink will help provide high-speed internet across the globe. The following is a statement from their website “With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.

For more information on Starlink and where you can see the satellites yourself head to their website here.