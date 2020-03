SpaceX’s sixth launch of Starlink satellites from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida was aborted Sunday morning. This was due to a problem with engine power. The Falcon 9 rocket, which carried as many as 60 satellites, was set to takeoff at around 9:22 AM EST.

Sunday’s launch could’ve been the fifth flight of the rocket’s first stage booster, and the fifth attempt at the rocket landing on an offshore droneship about 8.5 minutes after takeoff.