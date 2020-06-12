South China cleaning up from floods but more rain on the way

In this June 7, 2020 photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, floodwaters surround a village in Yangshuo in Guilin in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Authorities say several people have died in flooding in central China, with more heavy rain forecast for the region in coming days. (Lu Boan/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING — Parts of southern China still cleaning up from floods that have left at least 20 people dead or missing are forecast to be hit with more rain over coming days. The country’s disaster agency says nearly 3 million people have been affected by the floods with 228,000 forced to seek shelter and 1,300 homes destroyed.

While damage has been concentrated in Hunan province and the Guangxi region, authorities were monitoring the situation in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, which lies along the mighty Yangtze River.