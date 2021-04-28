Some storms this evening could become strong with gusty winds and hail

The National Weather Service has put portions of Central PA under a slight risk for severe weather today. The slight risk includes, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, Centre, Cambria, northern Huntingdon, and northern Blair county.

During the late afternoon into this evening we will start to see a few showers and thunderstorms firing up. Not everyone will see wet weather today, and most will not see a severe storm.

However, some of these storms could contain hail, or winds gusting over 60 miles per hour. The area with the highest chance to see a stronger storm is in our northwestern counties or north of I-80. You will want to stay up to date with the weather today and download the WTAJ Weather App for the latest weather information.

FIND YOUR FULL WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST HERE –>