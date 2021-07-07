Some storms could become strong later this afternoon and evening

A system to our north and west will fire up some showers and thunderstorms into Central PA later this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see wet weather, but where we do have storms, they could become strong. Thunderstorms will start to develop after noon, but many of them will pop up between 2 PM and 6 PM today.

Today’s biggest threats with these storms is isolated strong winds up to 60 mph, small hail, and some downpours. You will want to stay up to date this afternoon with the weather. Not every storm will be strong to severe

Our northwestern counties have the highest chance to see the stronger storms. The National Weather Service has put our counties north of I-80 under a slight risk of severe weather. That is considered a 2 out of 5 on the severe scale.

Tomorrow we will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow’s biggest threat will be localized heavy rainfall.