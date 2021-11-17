Some places in Central PA should be able to view the Partial Lunar Eclipse on Friday morning

Early Friday morning the full moon of November will happen along with a partial Lunar Eclipse and the weather should cooperate in parts of our area.

Thursday’s cold front should be to our east allowing for a clearing sky Thursday night into Friday morning. Northern counties and the Laurel Highlands will have a tougher time viewing the eclipse because there could be flurries and snow showers on Friday morning.

Friday morning the full moon of November will also occur. The moon will be at its fullest at 3:58 AM. The November full moon is considered the Beaver Moon.

A partial lunar eclipse will also happen early Friday morning. The partial eclipse will begin around 2:18 AM, the maximum part of the eclipse will happen at 4:02 AM and the partial eclipse will end at 5:47 AM. This partial eclipse will last for around 3 hours and 28 minutes, making it the longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 500 years.

A lunar eclipse is safe to view with just your eye, you will not need any special equipment to see it. You can use binoculars or a telescope to be able to view it better.

A lunar eclipse is when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, and the Earth casts a shadow on the moon. The darkest part of the shadow is called the umbral shadow. This part will not cover all of the moon which is why it is a partial lunar eclipse. It will be close though, because 97% of the moon will be covered by the umbral shadow. You’ll notice a reddish hue on the moon when the eclipse is happening.

Our next lunar eclipse will happen between May 15th-16th, 2022. Our next full moon will happen on December 18th, 2021 at 11:37 PM.