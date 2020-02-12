Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are preparing to launch the Solar Orbiter on Sunday.

A joint mission by the two organizations, the orbiter will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida shortly after 11 p.m. EST.

Its objective is to provide the first-ever look at the sun’s poles and a full 3D view.

“We believe that this really holds the keys to unraveling the mysteries of the sun’s activity cycle. And in addition, we will also monitor the far side of the sun, which we cannot see from Earth, and combine that with data from satellites and ground-based telescopes to, to provide a full 3D view of our star,” said Daniel Muller, a Solar Orbiter project scientist with ESA who has also been with the mission for 13 years.

The Orbiter will take around two years to reach its elliptical orbit around the sun.