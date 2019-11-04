We had a soggy October here in Central Pennsylvania. On average we typically see about 2.60″ of rainfall in October. This year we picked up 4.85″ of rainfall. Last year, we were also above the average, but not as much rain fell last year compared to this year. In 2018 we had 3.84″ of precipitation for the month of October.

It rained thirteen days out of the thirty one, but when we did have rain, it was quite a lot. Year to date we have received 39.38″ of rainfall. Average year to date is 29.99″ of rain.

We are now above our annual precipitation. On average, 34.81″ of rain falls in a year. This year we are already at 39.38″ with two months to go.