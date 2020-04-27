Soggiest Aprils on Record

It seems like we have not experienced many dry days this April, and with three more days to go, we are already above average with our precipitation amounts. On average we receive 3.19″ of precipitation in the month of April. So far this April, we have already recorded 3.57″ of precipitation. This puts us at the 26th wettest April on record. Record keeping dates back to 1950.

Here is the list of the wettest Aprils on record:

2011 7.74″ 1993 7.48″ 1999 6.68″ 1983 6.35″ 1987 6.23″ 1973 5.51″ 1970 5.51″ 1972 5.49″ 1964 5.47″ 1998 5.44″

Year to date we now have 13.32 inches of precipitation. On average by this time, we should have around 10.47 inches of precipitation so we are already having a wetter year compared to average.