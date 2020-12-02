Snowstorm damage across the northeast

From Ohio to Maine about 30 million people got a taste of winter. The major storm system was felt across the eastern seaboard as dangerous winter weather moved through.

Wind gusts up to 35 MPH and a foot of heavy snow not only caused whiteout conditions in Ohio but also left drivers spinning their wheels. The state declared a snow emergency in several counties.

Shaker Heights Public Works Assistant Director John Becker says his snow plow operators were working 12 hour shifts but it wasn’t enough.

In Amherst, an investigation was underway after a freight train derailed amid the snowstorm. No one was hurt from the incident.

High winds brought down trees causing damage to homes in Maine and even a tornado caused minor damage after touching down in Florida.

Arctic air is set to follow the system leaving Wednesday and Thursday morning wind chills in the twenties.