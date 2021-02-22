Snowiest Februarys

This February we have seen a lot of winter weather for being such a short month. So far, we have had more snow compared to average for most areas, but it is no where near the record amount of snowfall we have seen during this month since records have been kept.

Altoona Average in February 11.2” so far in 2021 16.3” has fallen.

1972 38.0” 2010 37.8” 2014 28.1” 1994 25.5” 1979 22.2”

State College Average in February is 8.2” so far in 2021 22.8” has fallen.

1908 41.9” 1893 33.0” 2003 31.6” 1994 30.5” 1894 29.0”

Johnstown Average snowfall 13.4” so far in 2021 19.5” has fallen.

1908 50.9” 1947 42.1” 2010 39.4” 1961 35.5” 1926 35.4”

DuBois Average snowfall 17.0” so far in 2021 22.5” has fallen.