Snowflakes could mix in with showers early Wednesday

A low-pressure system will move in on Tuesday night bringing clouds and showers with it. In some of our northern counties, we could see some snowflakes mixed in, into Wednesday morning.

During the day on Wednesday temperatures will drop and winds pick up, this means higher elevations across Central Pennsylvania could experience a few snowflakes or flurries throughout the day on Wednesday. At this point, we don’t expect any accumulating snowfall.

Thursday will stay chilly and windy with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. Our average high temperatures this time in April are in the lower 60s.

