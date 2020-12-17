Snowfall throughout Western PA

In Allegheny County, Public Works deployed 26 salt trucks with plows at 7 a.m. Wednesday to monitor and pretreat the roads. Public Works sent out 10 more salt trucks at 4 p.m. so a total of three dozen trucks will be treating county roads and bridges during the evening rush hour.

They say it takes about one to two hours for salt truck drivers to finish their routes, so when the snow is coming down quickly, there might be some accumulation.

In Pittsburgh, the city’s Department of Public Works has over 70 trucks out on their daylight shift with extended crews through the afternoon shift from 2 to 10 p.m. Night crews will work from 10 p.m. into Thursday.