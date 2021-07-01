Snowfall in parts of southern Brazil

Unusually cold weather has brought snow to Brazil, a country better known for its sunshine and beach life.

People in the southern state of Santa Catarina have had three days of snow, blanketing a number of cities and delighting residents.

The cold weather will continue through the week, but no more snow flurries are expected, according to weather forecasters.

Snowfall in southern Brazil is rare, but happens when cold fronts in the southern winter mix with moist air.