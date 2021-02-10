Snow totals so far this season

We have snow moving in tonight, and more on the way this weekend. A few of you have been asking, how much snow has fallen so far this winter? Here is how we pile up:

In Altoona, our average snowfall per season is 40.0 inches of snow. So far this winter season, we have picked up 30.5″ of snowfall. During the 2019-2020 winter season, we only had 10.8″ of snow for the whole winter!

In State College, our average snowfall per season is 46.0 inches of snow. During the 2020-2021 season so far, we have picked up 36.2″ of snow.

In Johnstown, our average snowfall is 50.0″ per season. This season so far we have picked up 28.6″ of snow.

The Laurel Summit on average per winter season sees 140.0″ of snow! So far this winter season, the Laurel Summit has picked up 97.9″ of snow.

DuBois on average will pick up 61.0″ of snowfall during the winter. So far this season, we have reached 40.8″ of snow in total.

There is still a lot of winter left to continue to watch the snow totals pile up!