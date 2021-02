Tonight will be cloudy with snow developing. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for the following counties: Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, Somerset, and Bedford. The lows tonight will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s. Snow will move in late tonight and start from the south and move northeast. The snow will be light but steady at times. Roads could be snow-covered and slick Thursday morning.

The snow will continue to fall throughout the day. North of I-80 there will not be as much snow. 1-3 inches will fall over Clearfield, Centre, Jefferson, Elk and Cameron counties. North of the turnpike through Cambria, Blair, and Huntingdon counties 3-6 inches of snow will fall. South of the turnpike in Somerset and Bedford counties will receive 6-9 inches of snow. This may seem like a lot but the snow totals are for tonight through Friday. The highs will be in the upper 20s. The snow showers will continue overnight. The lows will be in the teens.