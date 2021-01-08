Snow settles in Madrid for second day in a row

Madrid saw a second day of snowfall on Friday with Spain on high alert due to a cold snap disrupting road, sea and air traffic.

People wrapped up warm and used umbrellas to protect themselves as they strolled around the Royal Palace gardens.

Parts of central Spain, including the capital, were expected to receive more than 24 hours of continuous snowfall as Storm Filomena moves north from the Straits of Gibraltar, the national AEMET weather agency forecast.

Despite being located above 600 metres (1,970ft) altitude and near a mountain range it has been unusual to see snow settle in Madrid in recent years.

AEMET says up to 20 centimeters (nearly 8 inches) of snow could accumulate in large parts of Spain and the build-up could reach up to 50 centimeters in mountainous areas.

The storm is expected to weaken and move northeast by Sunday, the agency said.

Madrid have asked for people to stay indoors and avoid going to the nearby hills.