The February full moon will occur early Saturday morning at 3:17 AM. It is known as the Snow Moon. Some of you did capture photos of the moon this morning and they are spectacular! Thanks for sharing!

It will be difficult to see here in Central PA due to clouds and precipitation in the area. The next full moon will happen on March 28 at 2:48 PM.