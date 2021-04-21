Snow for Central Pa while severe storms to the east

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ)- A strong cold front pushed through the state earlier today. Ahead of the cold front, there is warm air and thunderstorms while behind it is cold and snowing.

The high temperatures hit this morning and once the front passed the temperatures fell. Most of us woke up to rain showers with some snow mixed in especially up north. The afternoon remained mostly cloudy with flurries and light snow showers in Central Pa.

The eastern part of the state saw a completely different kind of weather. They remain ahead of the cold front for the better part of the afternoon. This allowed them to warm up quite a bit. Once the front moved through thunderstorms pupped up. A few of the thunderstorms did turn severe. For a thunderstorm to become severe it needs one of the following criteria…winds at or great than 58 mph, hail at least 1 inch in diameter, or if the storm produces a tornado. If none of the criteria is met then the thunderstorm is not considered severe, this does not mean they can not cause damage or be life-threatening.