Residents of Raleigh, North Carolina woke up to a white snow blanket on Friday.

The state witnessed some snowfall Thursday night, but it was enough to create slick roads, down trees and cause power outages.

Snow falls on McCorkle Place on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill Thursday evening, Feb. 20, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Snow began falling in central North Carolina in the afternoon as temperatures dropped quickly. Accumulations of 2-3 inches are expected. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

According to National Weather Service (NWS), central North Carolina saw 1 to 4.5 inches of snow.

NWS warned drivers to be cautious of ice on roads and warned that temperatures will fall below freezing point Friday night.