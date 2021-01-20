Snow and ice follow deadly Croatia earthquake

Tremors have continued hitting central Croatia after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck on December 29 2020, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens more.

Several towns and villages were left in ruins, with houses lying in wreckage on Monday as several parts of the country were also hit by freezing temperatures and snow.

In Majske Poljane, resident Radomir Paspalj surveyed the damage, and was optimistic despite the devastation of the village.

“We have to feel good…we have food and drink, there is place to sleep for us, and that’s the most important. The rest, the house, something will probably happen,” he said.

In Petrinja, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south east of the Croatian capital Zagreb, snow and cold was causing difficulties for locals as well as for aid services.

Many residents who lost their homes in the earthquake have been accommodated in tents, cars, campers and makeshift accommodations in below freezing temperatures.