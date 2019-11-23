Smoke from Australia fires visible from Space

Even in a warming world, snow will fall. However, the amount of snow and when it falls will likely change as greenhouse gases build up in the atmosphere.

Our analysis is consistent with earlier EPA findings. The Northwest and the Upper Midwest are the climate regions seeing the largest decreases in precipitation falling as snow over the past 66 years.

Although specific trends differ, for most parts of the country, the decrease in snow is happening primarily during the shoulder months (October-November and March-April), when warming temperatures are causing more precipitation to fall as rain rather than snow. In effect, this shortens the snow season for most of the country.

While less snow sounds good for some, it does have effects on business and the environment. Less snow will make it more difficult to operate ski resorts and reduce some winter sports opportunities. Additionally, with rising temperatures, an earlier end to the snow season usually means an earlier annual snow melt. As a result, places that depend on melting snow for water may find those resources stretched by the summer. Snow on the ground is also a good insulator, helping keep soils moist during the winter, rather than exposing them to the bitter Arctic winds that can dry them out.