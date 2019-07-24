Slowly becoming more humid

The past few days have been quite comfortable with our dew point temperatures mainly in the 50s. We can thank the northerly winds we had the past couple of days. The air mass is still warm north of us but also much drier.

The winds will shift as we go into the middle part of our week and become westerly. This will usher in more humid air and cause the dew point temperatures to rise the next several days. The change will be subtle but by the weekend we will turn humid. The dew point temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.