Sioux Falls, SD tornado damage

From the evening of Tuesday, September 10, 2019, into the early morning of Wednesday, September 11th, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

This line produced numerous reports of wind damage and heavy rainfall, as well as multiple tornadoes. Three EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornadoes and straight-line winds caused damage to more than 30 structures, but there were no reports of serious injuries, according to city officials. The mayor said some of the city’s warning sirens did not go off because of “human error.”