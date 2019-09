Rainfall was down significantly in August if you compare it to last year. This year we picked up 2.79″ of rainfall. Average rainfall for the month of August is 3.01″ of rain since record keeping began. Last year we were well above average for the month of August when over 7″ of rain fell.

Last year was the wettest year on record when 71.49″ fell. So far this year, we have accumulated 32.99″ of rainfall. On average we typically see about 34.81″ of rain in a calendar year.