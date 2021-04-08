Showers move in this evening and continue into Friday

A disturbance will move across Central Pennsylvania late tonight into Friday. Tonight we will be cloudy with showers. The timing of the bulk of the showers looks to be around 11:00 Thursday night through around 7:00 AM on Friday morning.

Into the day on Friday, we will continue to be cloudy and with a southeast wind, we will continue to see a few showers and sprinkles around. Most of the showers for the most part end early in the day. However, it will stay cloudy with a bit of drizzle for most of Friday.

Overall expect to see around a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rainfall tonight through Friday.

