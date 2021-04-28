Severe Weather: Watch vs. Warning

Altoona, Pa, (WTAJ)- As we head into severe weather season it is important to know the difference between a weather watch and a weather warning.

A WATCH means that conditions in the atmosphere are favorable, for a severe storm or tornado, but it is not happening yet. A watch means you want to be prepared but to be weather aware.

A WARNING means that a severe storm or tornado is currently happening and to get to your safe place. A warning means that it is life-threatening and property damage is occurring.

An easy way to understand this is like baking a cupcake, you watch the oven when the cupcake is baking, but it is not done yet. A warning is like when the cupcake is ready and you can eat it.

