Severe Weather Prep

Central Pa will NOT see any severe weather any time soon but as we head into warmer months severe weather is right around the corner.

The southern most states like Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana are under a High risk for severe weather today. These state will see wide spread severe weather today. A Tornado Watch is issued.

Here are the ingredients needed for thunderstorms and severe weather… 1) Moisture, 2) Instability, 3) Lifting Mechanism 4) Wind Sheer. The southern states have all of these ingredients today due to an approaching cold front. Warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico is being pumped over a very warm land. The sun is applying heat and instability, forming thunderstorms. The wind from the surface to a couple thousand feet up in the atmosphere are blowing different speeds and direction. The wind sheer causes the rotation needed for a tornado to form.

Soon enough severe weather season will arrive to Central Pa. So make sure you stay weather aware and have a safety plan.