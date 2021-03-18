Severe weather causes damage in Mississippi

The prospect of more tornadoes overnight and into Thursday across the Deep South had forecasters advising residents to take extra precautions after a wave of storms pounded the region throughout the day on Wednesday, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings.

Damage from severe weather was reported on Wednesday in Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Alabama. Hailstones the size of baseballs were reported near the Alabama-Mississippi line, the weather service said.

Footage from local television station WDAM-TV shows a heavily damaged chicken farm in Waynesboro, Mississippi. The severe weather tore apart the farm’s metal structures.

On Thursday, a region stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana across Mississippi into Alabama was at high risk for big twisters that stay on the ground for miles, straight winds up to 80 mph (129 kph) and destructive hail.

Storms were possible all the way from northern Texas in the west to northern Illinois and as far east as the Carolinas, forecasters said, and the weather service issued more than 50 tornado warnings in Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma. Tornado watches included parts of seven states.