Severe T’storm Risk Categories

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Prediction Center or the SPC, puts out a convective outlook each day. These outlooks show where there could be thunderstorms or severe thunderstorms in the United States for the next couple of days. On Tuesday, we are under a slight risk for severe weather, so here is a look at what the categories mean.

Here are the Categories:

Light Green: Used to signify thunderstorms, but not severe.

Dark Green: Considered Marginal Risk for severe storms. This means there could be one or two severe storms, but not widespread. 

Yellow: Means a Slight Risk for severe storms. This means it could be a short-lived event, but not widespread. 

Orange/Brown: Signifies an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This means it could be widespread, with a few intense storms. 

Red: This means a Moderate Risk for severe storms. Moderate indicates that there could be a long-lived, widespread event. 

Magenta: Considered a High Risk for severe storms. If this is issued it is expected to be a widespread, long event, with intense storms. 

They rank the severe threat into categories, to help us forecast and plan when severe weather could strike.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss