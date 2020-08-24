Severe T’storm Risk Categories

The Storm Prediction Center or the SPC, puts out a convective outlook each day. These outlooks show where there could be thunderstorms or severe thunderstorms in the United States for the next couple of days. On Tuesday, we are under a slight risk for severe weather, so here is a look at what the categories mean.

Here are the Categories:

Light Green: Used to signify thunderstorms, but not severe.

Dark Green: Considered Marginal Risk for severe storms. This means there could be one or two severe storms, but not widespread.

Yellow: Means a Slight Risk for severe storms. This means it could be a short-lived event, but not widespread.

Orange/Brown: Signifies an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This means it could be widespread, with a few intense storms.

Red: This means a Moderate Risk for severe storms. Moderate indicates that there could be a long-lived, widespread event.

Magenta: Considered a High Risk for severe storms. If this is issued it is expected to be a widespread, long event, with intense storms.

They rank the severe threat into categories, to help us forecast and plan when severe weather could strike.