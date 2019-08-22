Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Huntingdon, Central Blair, and East central Cambria County until 530 PM EDT.



At 426 PM, a severe thunderstorm was located over Horseshoe Curve, moving east at 40 mph. Radar indicated 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding.



This severe thunderstorm will be near Hollidaysburg, Lakemont and Duncansville around 430 PM.

Altoona, Canoe Creek State Park and Sinking Valley around 440 PM.



Williamsburg around 450 PM.



Huntingdon and Raystown Dam around 510 PM EDT.



Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Tunnelhill, Mapleton, McConnellstown, Mill Creek, Petersburg, Alexandria, Ashville, Peoples Natural Gas Field, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site and Penn State Altoona.



CAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.



If on or near an area lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

