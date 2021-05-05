Severe storms on Tuesday created damage

On Tuesday we had Tornado Warnings in Elk and Jefferson from around 2:30 PM through the 3:00 PM hour.

Around 2:53 PM in Force, PA which is in Elk county, trees were reported down on power lines according to a utility company. Also, there were reports of trees down along route 255.

If the National Weather Service feels it is warranted, they will go survey damage in the coming days to determine if in fact, a tornado moved through and caused this damage. At that time, they will determine its EF rating.

If you have any photos or videos of the storms or damage make sure to report them.

