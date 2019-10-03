September Rainfall

This September had less rainfall compared to average

This September we were below average with our amount of precipitation. We had about 1.21″ of rainfall this September. This is quite a difference compared to September 2018 when 14.13″ of rain fell. The average amount of precipitation for the month of September is 3.46″ of rainfall, since record keeping began.

Even though we were below average for the month of September, we are still above average for our year to date. On average by the end of September we should see about 27.39″ of rainfall. This year to date, we are at 34.2″ of rain.

Average yearly precipitation here in Central Pennsylvania is 34.81″ We should end up coming in with above average precipitation for the year 2019.