See Mercury and Venus in the predawn sky

Two planets are teaming up with the moon and one of the brightest stars in the sky to put on a show in the predawn morning skies of Thursday and Friday (Nov. 12-13).

This sky map shows where to see Mercury and Venus before sunrise on Nov. 12, 2020. (Image credit: SkySafari/Simulation Curriculum)

Early risers Thursday morning were treated to a planet, bright star and slender crescent moon. The trio consisted of Venus glowing below a waning crescent moon and the bluish star Spica in the constellation Virgo.

This sky map shows where to see Mercury and Venus before sunrise on Nov. 13, 2020. (Image credit: SkySafari/Simulation Curriculum)

Early Friday morning, November 13th around 6 AM, the moon will be just two days from new phase along the east-southeast horizon. 45 minutes before sunrise, Mercury will be visible as a bright, yellowish-orange “star”. On November 15th Venus will pass to the upper left of Spica.