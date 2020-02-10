Seasonal Snowfall

We are now moving through the winter season, and we have not seen a lot of snowfall this year. This year so far, State College has picked up 11″ of snow. Altoona has had 8.4″ of snowfall, while Johnstown has picked up 18″ of snow. The Laurel Summit has had the most snowfall this season so far with 43.8″ in total. DuBois has come in at 23.4″ of snowfall.

On Average, during the winter season, Altoona typically sees about 40″ of snow. State College will see about 46″ of snowfall. Johnstown comes in usually around 50″ of snowfall, while DuBois during a typical winter picks up 61″ of snow. The Laurel Summit on average during the winter sees about 140″ of snowfall per year.