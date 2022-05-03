ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make invisible soda (or pop).

What you need:

Whole Milk Bottle of Cola

Instructions:

Open the Soda bottle slowly. Next, add in milk to the soda bottle. While your adding the milk, make sure to not overfill the bottle, but fill it up the rest of the way full. Put the cap back onto the bottle. You can start to see a reaction happening and the mixture changing colors. Next, let the mixture of milk and cola sit for a few hours and observe what happens.

Science:

The calcium that is in milk reacts with the phosphoric acid found in the cola soda. This reaction makes tricalcium phosphate and hydrogen. The hydrogen bubbles go to the top of the cap. The tricalcium phosphate settles to the bottom of the bottle taking the brown coloring of the soda with it, leaving you with invisible soda!