Science with Shields: Episode #100 – Dry Ice

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how dry ice works and what it is

What you need:

Parent or Guardian’s help (or just watch this video & don’t do the experiment) Safety Goggles Protective Gloves Dry Ice Warm Water Bowl Dish Soap Glass Cylinder Well ventilated room

WARNING:

This experiment we use dry ice, which is Carbon Dioxide, and it can be dangerous. Never pick up dry ice without protective gloves on and safety goggles. You will also want a well-ventilated room. You can also crack a window or door open to help ventilate the space. Too much CO 2 can be dangerous. This experiment is one you may want to watch, and not try at home. If you do have dry ice, the best way to dispose of it is to let it sublimate outdoors on its own away from children and animals. Dry ice is very cold (-109°F)! Also make sure you are storing the dry ice and doing these experiments on a surface that won’t crack or break due to the cold.

Instructions:

Make sure to have your safety glasses and protective gloves on. Fill your bowl and cylinder with warm water. Add a chunk of dry ice to the bowl. Watch it bubble and spill over like fog out of the bowl and observe. In your cylinder, add some dish soap. Now, add a piece of dry ice to the cylinder. Watch bubbles form at the top of the cylinder and ooze over. Try to pop the bubbles and watch how you can see the CO 2 gas escape from the bubbles when they pop!

Science:

Dry ice is the solid state of Carbon Dioxide or CO 2. Carbon dioxide is what we breathe out every day. It is typically in a gaseous state. Under a lot of pressure and a very low temperature you can get the CO 2 to turn into a solid, which is what we call dry ice. Dry ice is at a temperature of -109°F! If you touched it with your skin, it would burn and hurt because it is so cold. Dry ice is used to keep things cold or frozen. What is interesting about Carbon Dioxide is that it doesn’t go to a liquid state. It goes straight from its gas state to a solid state, or vice versa. This process is called sublimation. When you put the dry ice (solid) into the warm water, the water heats the dry ice and immediately turns it back into its gaseous state. You notice that the CO 2 gas sinks out of the bowl towards the floor like fog. This is because CO 2 is denser (or heavier) compared to the air around it, so instead of rising, it sinks. When you add the dish soap into the cylinder, it captures the CO 2 gas in the bubbles, so it looks like normal bubbles, but when you pop the bubbles it releases the CO 2 and you see the CO 2 gas escape.

Thank you so much for supporting Science with Shields and watching this 100th episode!